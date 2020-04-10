Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rains are likely to take place several parts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. The IMD has said that the state capital is also set to experience heavy rainfall. In the last 48 hours many places in the state have been under the effect of cloudy weather due to which temperatures have hovered below the 40 degree Celsius mark bringing relief to the people.

The Met department has issued ‘yellow warning’ with rainfall and thunderstorm alerts for several parts of Odisha. Districts like Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Koraput, Ganjam and Gajapati are expected to experience rainfall till April 12.

The IMD also said that several parts of Odisha witnessed Thursday evening heavy to moderate rainfalls. Paralakhemundi recorded 44 mm rainfall, while Koraput registered 12.6 mm, Malkangiri 16.2 mm, Chatrapur 15mm and Paradip fivemm. Moderate rainfall was recorded in many other regions of the state including Baripada (3.2mm), Jharsugada (4.2mm), Keonjhar (5.6 mm), Sundargarh (6mm) and Rayagada (10mm).

Due to cloudy weather, the temperature in Angul stood at 39.7 degree Celsius while in Bolangir and Titilagarh it was 39 degree and 38 degree Celsius respectively.

