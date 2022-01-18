Dhenkanal: Height of all the bridges on Brahmani river would be increased to facilitate implementation of National Waterway project on the second largest river of Odisha, sources said.

The implementation of National Waterway project will help cargo ships sail smoothly on the river. In the first phase, work on the waterway project will commence from Samal barrage in Angul district and Dhamara in Bhadrak district via Dhenkanal and Paradip.

Implementation of the project will help in hassle-free transport of coal, fertilizers and other products from industrialised districts like Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur. The waterway project is also expected to help in development of agriculture, tourism and industries, and in arresting environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, efforts have begun to remove the obstacles as per guidelines issued by the Rashtriya Jalmarg department of the Union government.

The authorities have taken measures to create necessary infrastructure for the National Waterway project on the river. Efforts are on to increase the height of all proposed, under construction and old bridges on the river.

As per the new norms of Rashtriya Jalmarg department, the height of Joranda- Kaluria- Goradia bridge is being increased to nine metres and its width to 62.07 metres. The bridge will also have two approach roads of 185 metres each on both sides. A plan outlay of Rs 205 crore has been earmarked for this project. The construction work of the bridge of 1,862.10 metre length had started March 6, 2019.

The bridge was scheduled to be completed by September 5, 2021 but the work was affected due to Covid-19 restrictions. The bridge, when completed, will connect Dhenkanal with Mathkargola under Kamakhyanagar subdivision via Joranda, Kaluria, Bhuban, Goradia and Dighi.

Moreover, another bridge will be constructed on the river in between Badkamar of Parjang block and Khadgaprasad of Odapada block. The foundation stone for this involving an outlay of Rs 114.92 crore was laid December 25, 2021. The 1,179-metre long bridge is scheduled to be completed within two and half years.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will build another bridge on Brahmani in between Saranga under Parjang block and Ballhar of Talcher block. The height of the Dhenkanal-Kamakhyanagar Sarangdhar bridge and Dhenkanal-Bhuban Baji Rout bridge will also be increased on the basis of the fresh guidelines. Currently, both the bridges are 6 metres in height and 35 metres in width.

When contacted, Works department superintending engineer Manoranjan Biswal said, “Permission of Rashtriya Jalmarg department has now been made mandatory for construction of any bridge on Brahmani river.” He said the height of the proposed and all under-construction bridges are being increased on the basis of the new guidelines.

Notably, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced implementation of National Waterway project in Brahmani river at an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore during his visit to Kamakhyanagar February 6, 2019.