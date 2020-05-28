Eggs are loaded with high-quality proteins, vitamins, minerals, good fats and various nutrients.

Eggs obviously have a yellow yolk sitting on a white layer of protein. But in one Kerala farm, hens are laying eggs with green yolks.

This incident has been reported at AK Shihabudheen Poultry Farm located at Kottakal in Malappuram, Kerala. There are seven hens that are reportedly laying these mysterious eggs. According to sources, these eggs are smaller in size than normal ones. The green colour of the yolk remains the same even after cooking.

It all started at this farm in Kerala nine months ago when a chicken started laying eggs with green yolk.

The owner of the farm, Shihabudheen, believes that this may be due to the food given to hens in poultry. There are a number of species in their farm. It is also learnt that this can happen due to cross breeding. However, experts are demanding scientific investigation.

As soon as the news of green yolk eggs spread, there was a line of people buying them outside the owner’s house. Right now only seven hens are laying such eggs in the farm, while there are a total of 20 in the farm. Scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) came across some videos of the eggs and visited the farm. They collected one hen and some eggs for research.