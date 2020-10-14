Jeypore: She started a small startup of pickles with all of Rs 100, about 20 years ago. However, after years of struggle and competition, Manjula Patra has established herself as a woman entrepreneur in Koraput. At present, her annual turnover is in excess of Rs 40 lakh.

Patra, a resident of Kumbhasahi in Jeypore town, is no less than a business icon in the area. She is an epitome of women empowerment and self-reliance.

Her small enterprise Manjula Achar Company is striking roots deeper every year with its volume of business growth. After overcoming many hurdles, she now owns a successful enterprise.

Her company is preparing 42 varieties of pickles from mangoes, lemons, jackfruit, chilli, cauliflowers, and tomatoes. Demand for her pickles is growing in various parts of the district and even outside the district. Through her company, she is providing livelihood support to members of 12 families.

Walking down the memory lane, Manjula says, “I was going through a very difficult time when I hit upon the idea of making pickles. I started it with Rs 100 some 20 years ago.”

“I always wanted to be economically independent. I could only do what I knew and what I liked. I started making pickles whose demand kept on rising. I gradually gained confidence,” she pointed out. “I maintain high quality as they are prepared from fresh vegetables and fruits. They are tasty too while prices are affordable for consumers. That’s why the demand for my pickles is on the rise,” She added. She purchases fresh raw materials from local markets to ensure quality. Customers reach out to her and take their choicest products, he added.

As business is growing, some members of her family have lent their hands in the business. “If government help comes, job scope for more families can be created,” said K Tirupati, the husband of Manjula.