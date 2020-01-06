Ahead of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2020, South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite models – the budget friendly variants of the company’s 2019 flagship smartphones. Both these smartphones share a lot of similarities including triple rear cameras, similar-sized Super AMOLED Infinity-O panels, and similar memory configurations.

Let’s take a look at the features and specifications of both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: This phone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is pretty similar to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in terms of similar dimensions, a centrally-positioned punch-hole front camera and slim bezels. The S10 Lite is powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor and comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM combination. Both these variants are available with 128GB of internal storage which is expandable to 1TB through microSD card. Coming to camera, there is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens along with Super Steady OIS for image stabilisation. This is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field of view along with a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens as well. The selfie camera is a 32-megapixel unit with an f/2.2 lens. The phone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Samsung will offer this phone in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Quite like Galaxy S10 Lite, the Note 10 Lite also features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display that looks very similar to the Galaxy S10 Lite from the front side. This phone is powered by Exynos 9810 octa-core processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The phones, however, differ heavily when it comes to camera department. The Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup but has a slightly different squarish module. The primary camera is a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and is paired to a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and another 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. The selfie shooter is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. This phone, being a part of the Note series means it comes with an S-Pen stylus, which connects with the phone via Bluetooth Low-Energy and offers all the features that you would expect such as Air Commands, taking a picture, controlling multimedia etc. Battery capacity and charging technology of the Lite note are same as S10 Lite. The handset will come in Aura low, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options.