New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday sought support of spiritual leaders in amplifying the message of ‘Aatmnirbharta’ (self-reliant) and preach about the benefits of ‘vocal for local’.

As had happened during the freedom struggle, all spiritual leaders should amplify the message of Aatmnirbharta and preach the benefits of ‘vocal for local’, added the Prime Minister.

The way the country supported local during the Diwali festival is an energising feeling, Modi said on the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Maharaj via video conferencing.

Modi had also made a fervent appeal to people to be ‘vocal for local’ on the occasion of Diwali.

In his Independence Day speech from iconic Red Fort, the Prime Minister this year gave a clarion call for ‘vocal for local’ to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

On the occasion of Jain Acharya’s birth anniversary, the Prime Minister later unveiled ‘Statue of Peace’ in his honour. The 151-inch-tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu (eight metals), including copper being the major constituent. The statue is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura in Rajasthan’s Pali district.

Speaking on the event, the Prime Minister also said how India always shown the path of peace, non-violence and friendship to the world.

“Today the world is looking towards India for the similar guidance. If you look at the history of India, whenever need arose, some saintly figure emerged to guide the society, Acharya Vijay Vallabh was one such saint.”

Mentioning the educational institutions established by the Jain Acharya, the Prime Minister praised his efforts to make the country Aatmnirbhar in the field of education as he had set up many institutes imbued with indian values in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

He said these institutions had produced so many industrialists, judges, doctors, and engineers who have given yeoman service to the nation.

The Prime Minister underscored the debt that the country owes to the efforts of these institutions in the field of women’s education.

“These institutions kept the flame of female education alive in those difficult times. The Jainacharya established many institutions for girl children, and brought women to the mainstream.”

The Prime Minister said the life of Acharya Vijay Vallabh ji was full of kindness, compassion and love for every living being and that with his blessings, bird Hospital and many gaushalas are running in the country today.

“These are not ordinary institutions. These are the embodiment of the spirit of India and the hallmarks of India and Indian values,” Modi said.

IANS