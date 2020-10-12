New Delhi: Amid speculation of actress Khushboo Sundar joining BJP, Congress removed her as party spokesperson Monday.

“Smt. Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from Pranav Jha, party Secretary In-charge of Communications.

Khusboo who joined Congress in 2014 after leaving DMK left for New Delhi on Sunday, sources said, to meet BJP leaders.

She was likely to join the BJP Monday in presence of J.P. Nadda ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year.

IANS