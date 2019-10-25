In this modern era students hardly attend classes as they are getting all the study material on the internet. Another reason for poor attendance in schools is said to be girlfriends who lead them to neglect classes. But the exact opposite is reported in Jahirtur Sichuan Normal University located in Southwest China.

Students, who otherwise remain absent in classes, are rushing in large numbers not only for classes but also for extra classes.

The reason behind this change will shock you.

Actually students are studying harder and attending extra classes just to see their ‘impossibly beautiful’ female educators.

These teachers specialise in a variety of majors, including singing, dancing, artistic design, theater and English. They were selected to pose for the photos in a bid to change Chinese people’s views on successful female teachers- who are often perceived as old, ruthless and cold.

This campaign has proved to be a huge success among the students.

In charge of the university’s social media publicity department said basing on the popularity, academic achievements and physical appearance, the teachers are selected.

Apart of criticisms, people have also started praising the teachers on their looks. Some even called them ‘goddesses’ and ‘impossibly beautiful’.

PNN/Agencies