Mumbai: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been taking new turns and twists each passing day. While no exact reason behind the mystery of Sushant Singh Rajput’s have been ascertained as of yet, the NCB has been summoning actresses and actors in drugs case since last couple of months.

First, it was Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty who were summoned and later jailed for procuring drugs for Sushant. Now, the names of Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have come to the fore.

Now, the NCB has summoned all the actresses for questioning in this regard. Meanwhile, reports suggest that filmmaker-director Karan Johar might also be summoned anytime soon. Reports also suggest that actors like Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan might also be soon summoned for questioning.

Now filmmaker Karan Johar’s name is popping up too, to which the filmmaker had issued official statement. After this, many celebrities are now supporting him.

Karan Johar’s statement has been supported by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Mini Mathur and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Earlier, a video of Karan’s party went viral in which many film stars are seen enjoying the party. Allegations are being made that the stars took drugged at the party.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar has also reacted to the media reports about this party.

He wrote, “If Karan Johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party! It seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels”

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

Let us know that videos of Karan’s party are also being shared on social media, which has caused so many ruckuses. Many movie stars like Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are seen in this party.