Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar’s relationship with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh has been under the scanner for some time now. Recently, there were reports that Neha and Rohanpreet are about to get married. Pictures of both went viral on the social media. There were speculations regarding the relationship the two shared.

Neha has put all speculations to rest with her recent social media post. Neha has shared a picture of herself with Rohan on Instagram and captioned it, “You’re Mine” @rohanpreetsingh

If reports are to be believed, both are dating for a long time and are about to get married this month itself.

Recently a picture of Neha and Rohanpreet went viral on the social media. The photo, shared by an Instagram fan, shows Neha and Rohanpreet sitting on a sofa with their hands entwined. They are accompanied by an elderly man and a woman on either side. A look at Rohanpreet’s Instagram profile proves that the two are his parents. Neha, though dressed in casuals, is seen sitting with a large, decorated gift bag in her lap.

Fans must be dying to know who this Rohanpreet Singh is.

Rohanpreet is also a singer and made his debut with the 2017 song ‘Bang Gang’. He was a contestant of the TV show ‘Rising Star 2’ which aired on Colors. The show was won by Hemant Brijwasi.

Rohanpreet embarked on his singing journey with encouragement from his father. He started his journey with ‘Saregama Lil Champs’ in 2007, where he finished first runner-up.

According to celebcenter.net, Rohan who belongs to a Sikh family was born and brought up in Patiala. His father Gurinder Pal Singh was a sportsman and worked in the Punjab State Electricity Board while his mother is a housewife. He was born December 1st, 1994, and is a Sagittarius.

Neha and Rohanpreet sparked relationship rumours when they shared a video of themselves lip-synching to the song Challa. In the video, Rohanpreet puts a ring on Neha’s finger. “#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt,” he wrote.