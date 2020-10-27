New Delhi: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp and US bike maker Harley-Davidson Tuesday said they have joined hands for the Indian market.

As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India, the companies said in a joint statement.

Further, according to a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name, the statement added.

“These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India,” the statement said.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp, it added.

In September, Harley-Davidson had announced discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

