New Delhi: The High Powered Committee (HPC) on Union Territory of Ladakh will hold its first meeting, after the September clashes last year, February 4, marking the resumption of suspended deliberations between the Centre and representatives from the Union territory.

The meeting to be chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will take place here as Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) continue to stick to their core demands, seeking constitutional safeguards and greater political autonomy for the Union territory created in 2019.

The talks were suspended following the violent clashes September 24 between security forces and protesters demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, leaving four civilians dead and 90 injured.

…it is conveyed that the next meeting of the High Powered Committee for the UT of Ladakh under the Chairmanship of Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, GoI, will be held on 04.02.2026 at 4.00 PM…, a notice issued by Deputy Secretary Ruchika Katyal Friday said.

A meeting between leaders of Ladakh and home ministry representatives took place in October 2025 for sub-committee level talks, where the Ladakh representatives had demanded an immediate release of all arrested leaders, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, the widely recognised face of the agitation.

Wangchuck, arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail. The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner prejudicial to the defence of India.

The maximum detention period under the NSA is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

The LAB and KDA have been demanding full statehood with its own legislative assembly to ensure greater political representation and self-governance, to protect the unique culture, fragile ecosystem and land rights of the predominantly tribal population by granting autonomous district councils, two Lok Sabha seats and the formation of a dedicated recruitment body to tackle high unemployment among the local youth, and ensure job reservations for Ladakh residents.

June 3, 2025, following a meeting of the HPC May 27, the home ministry announced new reservation and domicile policies for Ladakh, reserving 85 per cent of jobs for locals and one-third of the total number of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for women.

Under the new rules, those who have resided for a period of 15 years in the UT or studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 examination in an educational institution located in the UT shall be domicile of Ladakh for the purposes of appointment to any post under the UT or under a local or other authority other than cantonment board.