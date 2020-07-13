Mumbai: Kyun Ho Gaya Na actor Vivek Oberoi has shared his prayers for the Bachchan family after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family,” while retweeting a news article on Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis. In a separate tweet, he tweeted about Amitabh and Abhishek too, who were diagnosed first Saturday.

“Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care,” he wrote.

Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏 https://t.co/23BEckqTLa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

Vivek and Aishwarya have worked together in Kyun Hogaya Na, which also starred Amitabh. They also dated in real life around the same time.

Since then trolls have been targeting Vivek. However, fans gave their support and praised him for his maturity.

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏 We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

On Sunday, taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote that he was touched by the wishes coming the family’s way. “My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all,” Amitabh wrote.

The Bollywood veteran also said that though it won’t be possible for him “to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers” towards the kin, he was grateful to the well wishers. “I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection,” Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

Hours before his father’s tweet, Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis and said that they will be “self quarantining at home”. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told PTI that it was “completely” the family’s decision to quarantine Aishwarya and Aaradhya at home or get them admitted to the hospital.