Mumbai: Raj, Sanjana, Prem and Simran might be their screen names, but stars are known in real life by names that are actually hilarious. Fans identify stars with their screen names and characters, but in real life, famous celebrities have different names.

Here we bring to you some of the nicknames of our favourite stars.

Everyone of us are aware that Hrithik Roshan’s nickname is Dugu. Ever thought, what is the menaing of Dugu? Well, but it is a lovely name.

Sonam Kapoor was called Giraffe by her father because of her height! But, that was the trolls who targeted her for her height. However, Sonam remains undeterred and is a strong woman in real life.

Shahid Kapoor has a rather girlie name-Sasha. Similarly, Rishi Kapoor, the romantic hero of the eighties is Chintu for his family and friends! No no, Karan Johar is not known by the nick name KJo, he is known as Pappu to his friends and family!!!

Gulshan Grover goes by the cute nick name Gullu! It’s quite difficult to ascertain as to why Govinda has Chi Chi as his nickname. Celina Jaitley is known as Chinky in her inner circle, an unlikely name for a sex siren!

Aftab Shivdasani is called Faffy by his parents, sounds cute, no? To all her friends and relatives, the pretty Kareena Kapoor is known as Bebo while her elder sister is called Lolo by her parents and close friends.

Do let us know about the nicknames.