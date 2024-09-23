Bhubaneswar: Hindalco Industries Ltd, in collaboration with the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), successfully organised the State Level Conference on Human Rights September 21 at Club House, Aditya Aluminum, Lapanga, Sambalpur. This significant event brought together prominent dignitaries, human rights experts, government officials, academic experts, members of corporate and civil society organisation to engage in meaningful discussions on key human rights issues and explore collaborative approaches to enhance the protection of human rights in Odisha.

The conference featured an esteemed panel of dignitaries, including Justice Satrughana Pujahari, Chairperson of OHRC; Justice Bimal Prasad Das, Former Chairperson of OHRC; Asim Amitabh Dash, Member of OHRC and Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra, Member of OHRC. The event was marked by insightful discussions, engaging panel sessions and interactive dialogues, making it an enriching experience for all participants. The speakers emphasised the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of every individual and explored ways to inspire collective action in the fight for human rights. Addressing the gathering, Justice Pujahari addressed the evolving role of corporations, noting, “While corporates have often been seen as violators, they are now viewed as protectors of the inalienable human rights.” In his speech, Justice Das stated, “Children are born with inherent human rights, and denying these due to poverty is a violation.

Just as oxygen is essential for life, human rights are paramount.” The conference served as a platform to discuss critical topics such as indigenous rights, labour rights, gender equality, social justice and the responsibilities of governance in upholding human rights standards. The event fostered dialogue and raised awareness among participants, encouraging collective efforts to address human rights challenges. It reflected Hindalco’s commitment to Human Rights and its ongoing efforts to contribute positively to the community.