Mumbai: Celebrities have condemned the brutal mob lynching that claimed three lives in Maharashtra’s Palghar last week.

Two sadhus and their driver, proceeding from Nashik to Surat, were attacked April 16 by a 200-strong mob in Palghar, who were incited by rumours that the the three men were robbers or kidnappers. The mob also attacked the policemen and damaged two police vans.

Celebs took to social media to condemn the brutal incident.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tweeted: “Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly.”

Atress Richa Chadha expressed: “Horrific news from Palghar. And we’ll be so quick to fit this tragedy into our respective world-views, that we’d have forgetten that we actually live among a crazed, violent, unpredictable mob! Over a 100 ppl took 3 lives! Condolences to the families of the deceased. Gutted.”

Actress Raveena Tandon reacted: “Visuals of the elderly sadhu being beaten flashing on tv, very very disturbing. Merely on suspicion , they were mercilessly beaten to death. Very very disturbing . What were the cops doing? They just walked away!!????”

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted: “Those who are responsible for the lynching of the two seers and their driver should not be spared at any cost .There shouldn’t be any tolerance for a barbaric and heinous crime like lynching in a civilised society.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher reacted: “HORRIFIED AND DEEPLY DEEPLY SADDENED at the #PalgharMobLynching of three sadhus. Couldn’t watch the video till the end. Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh kyon ho raha hai? Manavata ka jaghanya aparadh hai yeh.” (What is happening? Why is it happening? This is one of the most heinous crimes in human history.)

Actress Swara Bhasker expressed: “#palghar Highly condemnable! A shameful reflection of who we are as a society. Maybe a time for reflection.. when you breed a culture Violence & normalise mob justice on streets.. it comes home one day… this is a disease in our society allowed to fester & become a monster!”

Actress Tisca Chopra expressed: “Deeply shocked to see the video of an old man lynched to death by a mob in #Palghar .. two others were also killed. Hope the murderers have been apprehended and that justice will be swift .. such mob mentality mustn’t be condoned ..”