Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a Hindi film industry’s casting director for his alleged involvement in a sex racket and rescued a make-up artist and a junior actor in the western suburb of Versova here, police said Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the social services branch Tuesday nabbed Navin Premlal Arya (32) while he was allegedly pimping out the two victims for Rs 60,000 each near a coffee shop at Versova in Andheri, an official said.

On interrogating the accused, the police found that the racket, which has been operating for the last few months, involved models and artistes in Hindi films, he said.

The rescued women are both from West Bengal and the make-up artist, was in touch with Delhi-based pimp Ashwini Kumar who had sent her to Mumbai, senior inspector Sandesh Yeole of SS branch said. Two of Arya’s associates are also wanted in the case, he added.

An offence under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been registered at Versova police station and further probe is on, Yeole said.

PTI