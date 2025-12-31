Koraput: Various Hindu organisations Tuesday held a rally in Koraput town, demanding the identification and eviction of alleged Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators from the district.

The procession passed through key areas of the town before reaching the district collector’s office.

Participants raised slogans and voiced concerns over what they termed illegal infiltration, claiming it could pose social and security challenges.

A delegation later submitted a memorandum to the additional district collector, urging the administration to initiate identification and eviction in accordance with the law.

Organisation representatives demanded the process be completed within seven days, warning of intensified protests if no action is taken.

They also called for strict vigilance to protect local interests.

Adequate police arrangements were made, and the rally concluded peacefully.

District officials said the memorandum would be examined and appropriate action taken as per legal procedures.