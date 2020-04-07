Aligarh: Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey has been arrested by the Aligarh Police for making an objectionable statement.

The Mahasabha leader had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to issue ‘shoot at sight’ order for members of Tablighi Jamaat.

A case had been registered at the Gandhi Park police station against her for creating religious enmity.

Pandey had been arrested last year too when she ‘shot’ at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi and posted the video on the social media.