Daringbadi: A Class IX student of the Government Higher Secondary School, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district has been expelled from the Gajapati Kapilendra Dev hostel for the past two days. The move by the school authorities has drawn widespread attention.

According to headmaster Umashankar Samantray, the student, along with a few classmates, allegedly broke a section of the school’s boundary wall to leave the hostel regularly and visit different parts of Daringbadi to consume intoxicants before returning in an inebriated condition. While the other students managed to return to the hostel, one student reportedly failed to re-enter through the damaged wall and was later found unconscious outside the boundary.

Acting on information received from sources, the headmaster brought the student back to the school premises. The following day, the student’s parents were informed, after which the student was formally expelled from the hostel. School authorities said the student has been allowed to continue attending classes, but will not be permitted to stay in the hostel.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered sharp resentment in the local area. Residents have questioned how the hostel superintendent on duty and the school authorities failed to notice students leaving the hostel. They have also raised concerns as to who provided the tools and other materials used to break the boundary wall.