Muscat: The Indian women’s team was absolutely dominant in their 11-1 win over New Zealand in the quarterfinals of the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024. India will next play South Africa in the semifinal.

The match was full of action right from the get-go as New Zealand took the lead courtesy of a goal from Oriwa Hepi (2’) but India equalised within fifteen seconds as Deepika Soreng (2’) found the back of the net with an astonishing finish.

India didn’t let up on the high intensity they brought into the game and it paid off as Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (9’) scored to put India in the lead before Mumtaz Khan (10’, 11’) quickly fired back-to-back goals.

The goal-fest continued with India again scoring two more quick goals, this time from Mariana Kujur (13’, 14’) as the first half ended with India leading 6-1.

India’s control of proceedings continued and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (22’) scored her second goal of the match as India took a massive six-goal lead. Deepika Soreng (25’) also brought up her second goal before Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (26’, 28’) added two more goals to her tally. Deepika Soreng (29’) then scored another goal to complete her hat-trick as India won the game 11-1.

IANS