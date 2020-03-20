The Anglo-Indian community in Jatni feels marginalised but have made a mark with their warm hospitality, friendliness and helping nature

JATNI: Odisha is a land of diversity where various communities live in harmony. One such community is that of the Anglo-Indians. There are about 100 families living in Jatni district of Odisha now. Earlier, the community was a very big one but with time many families shifted abroad or to other places in India.

Orissa POST interacted with the Anglo families in Jatni who expressed their concern over their decreasing number of members, their lack of identity and the growing need to re-establish their presence especially in Jatni which has been their home for decades. If one visits the red brick homes in Ramchandrapur in Jatni, one may meet many such Anglo-Indians residing in the area.

Stafford Valentine Redden feels that Anglo-Indians live like a close-knit family and everyone in Jatni knows each other.

The Anglo-Indian dishes are quite spicy and chicken ‘vindaloo’ is very famous along with steaks, coconut rice and the unique Hell-flame chutney.

“We are very particular to attend the mass yet we are liberal. In fact I had the opportunity to be a part of Hindu culture. Be it any puja or function, neighbours invite us. The Railway institute was the biggest place for socialising where thousands of Anglo-Indians used to meet up for dancing and socialising. It is my personal venture to construct a community hall for the Anglo-Indian community. I want to do it for my children. The Anglo-Indian association in Odisha has just 300 families across Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Jatni,” said Stafford Valentine Redden.

Vivien Redden, Stafford’s wife who runs a school in Jatni feels that the new generation is missing out on the Anglo way of life.

The most interesting part of Anglo-Indian community is that they have a close bond with Jatni and its people. Though they feel marginalised, they seem to make a mark in the society with their warm hospitality, friendliness and helping nature.

Chaitali Shome, OP