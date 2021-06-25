Puri: Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, the presiding deities of Sri Jagannath temple, after the grand holy bath Thursday, went to Anasara ghar (sick room) today and were provided with fruits and Pana (energy drink).

A painting of three deities called ‘Pattidian’ was affixed on the door of the sick room and the servitors presented cooked bhog before the Pattidian.

The deities were treated by the temple physician with herbs.

The district administration has promulgated section 144 Cr PC around the Alarnath Deb temple located 23 kms away near Brahmagiri.

As per belief devotees being barred from darshan of the lord during the fortnight sick, visit Alarnath Deb. It is a popular belief that during the Anasar period Lord Jagannath manifested in Alarnath.

The devotees rush to have darshan of Alarnath and to taste the kheer, a special delicacy offered to the deity.

Anticipating a rush of devotees, the administration has deployed police to prevent the gathering of devotees to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The priests are performing the daily rituals and the rituals of Lord Alarnath Deb without the presence of devotees adhering to covid-19 norms.

UNI