Puri: The Beach police Saturday recovered the body of a home guard hanging from the roof of a room in Hirak Bhawan, the IPS officers’ guest house.

The home guard was found hanging using a bed sheet as noose.

The deceased was identified as Saroj Behera working at Hirak Bhawan near Gualipada village under Delang police limits.

The body was sent to district headquarters hospital here for post-mortem after registration of an unnatural death case.

Police said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained as to whether the home guard committed suicide because of family dispute or under pressure from his employers or depression.

The investigating officer is waiting for the post-mortem report to further his inquiry.

His family members had arrived and body was handed over to them for the last rites.