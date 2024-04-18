Aries: Today you might feel homesick if you are out of the station. And if you are contacting your family members, Ganesha suggests that you get in touch with your long-neglected friends too. Knowing that you are loved gives a different kind of pleasure.

Taurus: Your skills in managing professional relationships will play a vital role today. The atmosphere and the impression you create are going to mean a lot. Be professional, but be warm and cordial. This day you will be particularly concerned about the way others see and evaluate you. You will be focusing on identifying interests and issues that are of real importance to your friends. Sometime during the day, you are likely to be in for some good news from a close friend.

Gemini: You need a break from your daily routine. You will feel fatigued in keeping up with the demands of everybody around you. You will try to regain your courteous and pleasant manner in the afternoon. You will be able to relax and unwind if you have the company of family and friends in the evening, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Dig out some old contacts today, says Ganesha! Go through your old diary; attempt to connect with a lost pal, for chances are high that you may benefit a great deal from an old connection! Your ability to gel with others will improve your performance at work. Your honesty will be highly appreciated by others. Socializing in the evening will prove to be excellent for you.

Leo: It will be difficult for you to achieve a specific goal you have set for yourself in the morning, but as the day progresses, your problems will ease. Your inherent capability will help you scale the ladder of success. When you sit down to analyse your weaknesses and strengths, do so with an unyielding and unbiased critical eye, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: Today you will feel nostalgic which will make you homesick and you will feel it is better to avoid contemplation. Today you will make earnest attempts to strengthen your relationships. Your energy levels will be very high. Ganesha says it is an optimistic day.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day to enhance your joy by arranging a family meeting or gathering. Guests coming home will make you happy with their presence. The presence of your beloved will make your evening a romantic thing. Ganesha says that his blessings will be with you always.

Scorpio: Relationships are the crux of life, and you put in all your efforts to maintain your relations, says Ganesha. Managing kids and their demands may be slightly challenging; but well, kids are after all kids. Haste makes waste; avoid making hasty decisions or you may end up taking decisions that would benefit others more than you.

Sagittarius: Variety is the spice of life, and you seem to be taking this a bit too seriously. Today, your brain data chooses all random things, from health and weight loss to occult and spirituality. In short, your thoughts go hay-wired, says Ganesha. However, amidst all this confusion, don’t forget to keep a check on your coffers or you may end up making a hole in your pocket.

Capricorn: Emotions are difficult to understand for you, especially for your lover. He/she will be more open and expressive today, and it’ll help you both understand your relationship better. Also, spend some quality time with each other and strengthen your bond by giving him/her a pleasant surprise or a gift, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: Today, you will feel an inclination towards antiques and arts, foretells Ganesha. You appreciate the beauty of life, but often forget to bring these emotions to the surface. You will be very sensitive today and probably the smallest of disputes may hurt your feelings badly, foresees Ganesha.

Pisces: You will look for the company of near and dear ones today. You will not be willing to attend social functions and spend time with colleagues or acquaintances but you will be forced to. As a result, you might wander off or keep to your own in the crowd which might lead to people mistaking this as arrogance. Do your best to smile at people, once warmed up it will light up your mood, suggests Ganesha.