Aries: Feeling sentimental always gets in the way. If things don’t go your way, life seems glum. But take a look at the food on the table, Levi’s in the cupboard and your spaniel licking your toes, and you will thank God for a blessed life. You’re welcome, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You will notice significant development in your business dealings, predicts Ganesha. Your progress may slow down in the afternoon. Later in the day, financial opportunities will knock at your door. You will also make worthwhile progress in relationship matters, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: There are indications that you will most certainly guard against going off on a tangent in important meetings today, foresees Ganesha. You are also likely to let your brains on an overdrive to get things done at the workplace. You will have a fabulous dinner with your sweetheart in the evening.

Cancer: Chances are that your day will be filled with a lot of fun and celebration, says Ganesha. In the afternoon, you can expect a breakthrough in a very important business deal. At night, you will be busy partying.

Leo: You need to be on guard against making promises that you can’t keep. Otherwise your reputation and image may suffer. Leisure activities, picnics and short journeys are possible. The evening will spent in an atmosphere of joviality, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A roof, a cloth and two square meals a day is what you provide for your family; but today, your thoughts will be burdened by how you can deliver the luxury too. Think of a new line at work today. You may host your loved ones to a fabulous dinner in the evening, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha sure hopes that you packed your kit right and are ready to take on anything, as today promises to be an action-packed day. Most of this action might concentrate on your family members. Towards the afternoon, you may begin to feel weighed down by household responsibilities. But on the upshot, look forward to a new relationship that might develop in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You shall be magical with relationships today. Wave your wand and rebuild bridges, says Ganesha. You might even be involved in some cloak-and-dagger stuff. You are likely to be cavalier and bold in all the moves you make. Ganesha sees you blazing a trail and winning in your path to glory.

Sagittarius: Expect to be on the go for business-related work. Money matters will be a pressing issue in the afternoon. Be the team player and catch all that comes your co-workers’ way. Expect to relax and end the day on a cheerful, romantic note.

Capricorn: In all probability, you will be in a bizarre frame of mind. At work, there will be a sudden turn of events that shall suddenly create a tottering pile of tasks on your table. In financial matters, you are likely to remain very cautious. In the evening, you can relax and enjoy yourself with your sweetheart, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius: Today, you will realise the importance of time in the business world. Ganesha says you will understand how much risk is involved in haphazardly going about things. As a natural corollary, you will revamp and reschedule a lot of your plans, whether it’s business travel or just a family vacation.

Pisces: Your decision-making ability will be at its finest today, with all your spontaneous split-second decisions hitting the mark. However, do not get carried away by your early successes and temper your responses, for there could be implications later. You will make your presence felt in meetings with your bosses, says Ganesha.