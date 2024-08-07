Aries: You will focus your attention today on your beloved. You will feel very energetic, but your commitment to work will falter. So don’t be surprised if your superiors are annoyed. However, Ganesha says today is a day for romantic pursuits.

Taurus: Today, you will be as creative and competent as you can get. Your work style and the deft way you handle things will awe and amaze your colleagues and superiors. Your subordinates will be highly impressed and motivated. They will be eager and compliant and will support and assist you to the utmost. The project you are working on will progress speedily. This will turn out to be an exceptionally fruitful day, assures Ganesha.

Gemini: You will try to think up creative ways to perform your daily routine to get a break from the boredom and the rut of your daily schedule. You need to mingle more with people and practice some humility. Guests will come to visit your home. You will spend the evening in conversation with your family, friends or neighbours, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The day looks set to be so good that you may end up inviting jealousy and envy from people around you. The stars are favourable for matters about the heart. In short, a great day for boosting love and relationships. Fantastic opportunities may come your way, if you have been looking to woo a sweetheart, whispers Ganesha. However, don’t let this heady feeling make you attempt something inappropriate, which may then spoil your reputation.

Leo: It is an important day for you. Everyone in the office will accept your capabilities and will praise you. You may incur expenses on entertainment and luxuries. Your financial difficulties will now be solved. It is better to have an eye on long-term gains. A progressive day, on the whole, says Ganesha.

Virgo: An unusual dose of creativity will motivate you to make a trip to some exotic place and mingle with new people. You will have some experiences that will enrich you mentally and emotionally. But don’t unpack yet, there may be another adventure on the cards. Ganesha says you will be very flexible and adaptable today.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be getting good news from abroad, which will make you happy. Those of you who are searching for jobs will get good news coming your way. Ganesha says that you should not expect too much or you would feel dejected and disappointed when it is not met.

Scorpio: You are one social butterfly today. However, by shunning the gossip, you spread kindness and happiness in your social groups. People will look up to you today for this reason. What goes around, comes around; spread joy and you are sure to receive joy, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Suddenly, you become ambidextrous and plan to multi-task today, says Ganesha. Your instincts will guide you today; trust them and move ahead. You may come across a few challenges. But, anyway, who wants an easy way out, right?

Capricorn: You firmly believe in the concept of ‘health is wealth’. You have maintained very good health so far and it will not be an issue today, either. Successful completion of current projects seems to be a distant target, however, you will finish them off. Your boss may get upset with you for not completing the work on time. You will put monetary issues on the back burner for the day, says Ganesha.

Aquarius: You wish to have more than twenty-four hours in a day! You are determined to finish off your pending work but somehow you will find it extremely difficult to get the load off your shoulders. You will try everything; from cancelling your vacations to postponing your dates, but nothing will seem enough, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Ganesha asks you not to undertake any new project or business venture due to the alignment of the planets being unfavourable. You will do well in tasks that do not require too much creativity and innovation. Do not take sides when you are not required to and it will have heavy consequences in future. Shun any bias and prejudice you may have in being selective in your work and be objective in deciding what is good for you, suggests Ganesha.