Aries: You spend happy times with your loved ones today. Ganesha suggests you learn to play some musical instrument as it is a good way to express emotions. Besides, it gives you a novel method to attract new people. Do it promptly before the mood changes.

Taurus: This day you are likely to be prone to daydreaming and fantasizing. Ganesha sees you losing touch with reality and making errors in judgment, in your assessment of facts. You will, by sheer force of your tenacity and determination ensure that things work out in the end. Despite an initial lack of focus, you will be able to sort out your affairs and find that everything turns out in your favour.

Gemini: You will be in the mood to pursue your heart’s many desires today. You will want to spend more time with your family and your children. You need to translate desires into action by better balancing your schedule, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will help others and be cheerful, feels Ganesha. you will inspire and encourage others. Closeness with beloved will gladden you. You will be attracted to a special person, and it could benefit you.

Leo: Long-forgotten relationships may be renewed today. Old acquaintances, room partners, hostel mates and the like may bump into you today. You will be in a happy mood as a result. Marital life will be blissful, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Business acumen is natural to you. Your management skills are immaculate. Move with imagination, innovation and motivation to further your enterprise, advises Ganesha. Feel free to express and exercise your sense of judgement, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be more aware of your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlor. You will spend most of your time looking after your external beauty. Due to this, you will not be able to pay attention to anything else other than your looks.

Scorpio: Despite a secured job and a harmonious home environment, you are still looking for something else. Long-term, financial security keeps bothering you. And your worries are solved to some extent as unexpected monetary gains are on the cards today, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your business is likely to scale new heights, says Ganesha. You need to build up your confidence and move ahead with zest and enthusiasm. Rake in the moolah as the business yields profits.

Capricorn: Celebrations are in the offing and all the near and dear ones are invited to the party. Today, you will enjoy yourself to the fullest, feels Ganesha. You will get the desired profits in the business irrespective of how hard you have worked to achieve them. Realty seems a good investment option for you. With cooperative bosses and supportive colleagues, today is a good day for professionals as well.

Aquarius: If the Almighty loads you with pain, He will also bless you with pleasure, assures Ganesha. You will begin the day with a long list of things to be done, but luckily you will be able to finish them off one by one. It will drain you out, so later on the day take a hot water bath, sit back and relax, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are not by nature ill-tempered or jealous. However, you will need to be on guard against being both, today. Someone may try to sully your image or slander your name today. However, the best way to deal with provocation is not to loose your temper and to continue as usual, for things will take care of themselves soon enough, says Ganesha.