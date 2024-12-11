Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Emotions always pose obstacles. When things go wrong, life seems dispirited. But Ganesha advises you to look at the positive side of things, like the food on the dining table or the clothes in your wardrobe, and you will thank God for granting you a blessed life.

Taurus: This day, Ganesha sees you acting crabby and irritable. You’ll be itching to pick up fights and quarrels, getting into arguments and confrontations. Act resolutely and firmly and keep your wild moods and happiness in check. Later in the day, you will again become cheerful and carefree. This is a good day for sorting out difficulties and problems that could be coming in the way of a blissful married life.

Gemini: You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of the decisions you take today, as well as proceed on all matters with caution. You will attempt to dispose off matters casually today. You will worry more about your interests in the later half of the day. You need to stop worrying about others and secure your own interests first, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will decide to expose certain unreasonable conventions and traditions, and you will be able to do so successfully, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may incur the displeasure of your bosses. In the evening, you will be able to draw pleasure from whatever you do.

Leo: Call it a day with a positive difference, but today, you are more keen and inclined towards entertainment and relaxation. Everybody needs a break from the routine, says Ganesha, so make the most of today. On a more personal note, you are required to make subtle moves as there are hints that you may want to give your love life a more definite turn, like a marriage. You and your beloved will spend the evening in passionate embraces. On a more cautionary note, take extra care while travelling, especially if you are alone.

Virgo: You will provide all the necessities of life to your family, but today you will remain preoccupied with the thoughts of how to provide them some luxurious things too. At work, try to adopt a new line of thought. Ganesha says in the evening you may treat your dear ones to dinner at a luxurious restaurant.

Libra: Ganesha sure hopes that you packed your kit right and are ready to take on anything, as today promises to be an action-packed day. Most of this action might concentrate on your family members. Towards the afternoon, you may begin to feel weighed down by household responsibilities. But on the upshot, look forward to a new relationship that might develop in the evening, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Your stars are shining bright today. Relationships prove lucky for you as you are blessed to have great family and friends. Sort out differences if any and vote for harmony. In short, you are on a winning spree today and shall glorify the path you take up.

Sagittarius: You may just strike the notes of your beloved’s heart today. Your presence will make them realise how much you do indeed love them. Expect a trip to posh showrooms and designer shops to buy them expensive gifts. But don’t neglect work or your long-term goals, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: Faced with an unrelenting boss? Give him that million-dollar smile you flash to woo others, it might just work today. The first half of the day will be good for those looking to start a new venture, says Ganesha. But don’t expect miracles to happen; you will not achieve success overnight and certainly not if you don’t have your actions well planned. Exhausted by the day’s work, you are likely to spend an exciting evening with your sweetheart.

Aquarius: You will understand the importance of friends in your life, and you will go an extra mile to get back in touch with them. Your communication skills will help you get through the door at work, and everybody, even your competitors will be appreciate your talents. This skill will work wonders at home, as you will please your sweetheart with your eloquence, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Today being a slightly risky day, tread cautiously when it comes to financial dealings. Read the fine print and thoroughly thrash out the nitty-gritty’s of any contracts you commit to. Any mistakes made now could come back later and extract a heavy price. There are also chances of conflict with your partner or spouse. Be on your guard, says Ganesha.