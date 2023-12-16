Aries: Ganesha anticipates some exciting times for you. You are likely to meet some people today who will prove to be assets in the future. You apply yourself to perfection in work, and in your thinking. Towards that end, says Ganesha, you will have to remain practical.

Taurus: This day, you can’t afford to take chances with your health, says Ganesha. If there is the least sign or symptom of illness, go consult a doctor straight away. As you are going to be unusually prone to injuries and infections, you should stay at home. Over-exertion is bound to weaken you and affect your physical condition. If physical work is unavoidable, stick to light and effortless things.

Gemini: Analysing other people’s minds and thoughts will be your favourite pastime today. You will find yourself thinking about your family life, security, and financial issues. Your sensitivity and emotional nature will endear you to many, and they will bestow their love and affection upon you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrill even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then as the day drags ahead, you may feel a tab bored. Ganesha hopes that by evening you will get a hint that tomorrow is going to be more interesting.

Leo: Decisions taken in haste will prove to be harmful. You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of every decision that you take today, considering all the possible alternative thoroughly. You need to be extremely industrious on the work front as well. You will feel very energetic and raring to go. However, you will run out of energy at the end of the day, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Something you achieve most unexpectedly will make you very happy today. But your happiness may be marred by getting agitated about the problems you are facing. You may expect new funds for new projects, says Ganesha. Your business will flourish today.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be able to see a huge change in your personal and social status. Ganesha says that this may be due to mediums like television or due to your innovative ideas in your workplace. People will be praising you and your work today. You will be more interested in the fine arts.

Scorpio: Your energy levels are at an all-time high today, as you plan to begin a new business venture. You are determined to give your best and toil hard till you succeed in your plans. Well, and the day turns out to be fruitful and worthy when you garner compliments and positive feedback about your work from your peers, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You have the knack of cutting those troubles into small slices and gobble it up. You are the one who would not run away from problems, but face it. Good news from faraway land may please you and make your day!

Capricorn: You have become a workaholic and others may have complaints against you for being so busy. But, you should not take it to heart as you are finishing off assignments that have been hanging in there for a long time now. Once done with the work, you’ll have ample of time for your lover. You’ll make up for not taking time out for him/her during the first half of the day, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius: It is your lucky day today! Whatever you wish for, it will fall into your lap, be it name, fame, money, or love. During the second half of the day, you will keep yourself occupied with your hobbies like reading, writing, and playing an active role in discussion groups or research, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will find yourself ecstatic now that certain important projects you have been slaving over are nearing completion. You will implement new strategies and will hope that everything goes according to plan. You will experience intimate moments with your partner. On the whole, it will be a peaceful and productive day, says Ganesha.