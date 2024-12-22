Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Your convincing powers are so great that you can even convince people to do what they don’t want to do. Today these powers will bear remarkable results. You realise the need to improve your home and your personality. Ganesha says today you will take some concrete steps in this direction.

Taurus: In all probability, the fair sex will have a wonderful time in kitchen and at the dining table, foresees Ganesha. You may have family friends and close relatives coming over to your place in the evening. Romance will free-flow with your soul mate later in the day, says a beaming Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will look more presentable than ever, predicts Ganesha. At work, you will employ new business strategies to succeed. By evening, you will give a demo of your supreme sense for style, especially when it comes to dressing up. Your spouse will be enamoured by your new avatar.

Cancer: You are honest and straightforward, and today will be no different. It’s just that you can be too straight at times, leaving those around you embarrassed. Early in the day, small things may bother you in a big way. You may get involved in big financial transactions. You will get a due appreciation for your efforts at work.

Leo: Today, you will most certainly pay close attention to your appearance, says Ganesha. After all, no one ever said looking good was a crime. At work, you shall find the resources to dig up a successful business tactic. If you are a job aspirant, an interview in the evening shall go well. Spend some time with your partner — it takes little on your part, and will go a long way in strengthening your relationship, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A vital turning point is about to take place in your relationships and will dictate how they will progress. Today you will be preoccupied with the organisational details for a social gathering with friends and near and dear ones. Later in the evening, a member of the opposite sex will make a big difference between hope and despair.

Libra: Optimism and a positive mindset are second to your nature today, says Ganesha. So carry it with you wherever you go. You may tend to be slightly overcautious at work, but that will only protect you. Today seems to be one of those days when you can’t stop worrying about your career prospects. But everything shall happen in due course, reminds Ganesha. So sit back and relax with your soul mate.

Scorpio: The itch of love will spread like a rash today. Passion will set you ablaze, says Ganesha. At work, the course of things may shift to being better than before. However, in love relationships, cold logic will rule over intense emotions. But sweat not in the heat of love, and find the poignancy hidden within, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Ganesha suggests you get down to looking your dashing best. Preen that plumage and make heads turn. Your social standing, on the other hand, will add that extra jazz. Talking fast and smooth might just help you effect a robust consummation.

Capricorn: You will love to play God today, and may make use of every tactic of the power game to yield the desired results, says Ganesha. A clear thought process and non-judgemental attitude will show you a new direction in life, but you will have to be focused to meet success. Going by your instincts will not do you any harm unless, of course, you are up to something suicidal.

Aquarius: Today, you will blow hot and cold. Hence, no one will know what to expect from you. This will throw your rivals off balance, keeping you a step ahead of them. At work, you will finally win recognition and respect. Ganesha wants you to be satisfied for now, and wait for a better tomorrow.

Pisces: You have been under a lot of pressure of late, but today should see a marked change in your fortunes. A progressive day when it comes to business and professional matters. Fun and frolic too is on the agenda, with invitations to parties and other social get-togethers coming your way, says Ganesha.