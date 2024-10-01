Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You are bristling with excitement about your work and relationships. In your workplace, you will impress other people to join your group. But Ganesha warns you to be cautious and think before taking any action, as things can backfire and you will have to bear the responsibility.

Taurus: Managers and administrators are in for a very profitable day, assures Ganesha. They must, however, not expect too much from their subordinates. Doing that could be a source of great disappointment ands anxiety. Later in the day, you could be in for some cheerful and encouraging news from abroad. That is likely to remove dispel your tensions and lift up your hopes and spirits. You will, once again, be feeling light and optimistic.

Gemini: You will feel the urge to chuck your daily routine and spend time leisurely with your friends and family, entertaining and being entertained. You may also decide to embark upon a trip. The number of guests turning up at your place will increase. Family time is here to stay, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Give priority to your life and prestige in stead of meddling in others’ matters, says Ganesha. Your enter-prising nature will give you prestige and respect. Ganesha suggests that you take time off from your chores and indulge in entertainment or travel.

Leo: You will be busy dealing with health-related issues. You need to watch your diet carefully. You will work with a feeling of responsibility. You will become more serious about your work. Everything will go smoothly in your personal life, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today will be a day full of emotions and insights into love. Despondency may trouble you all through the day. However, Ganesha advises you to remain unaffected by it in your work. At your workplace you will be in great demand as a problem solver.

Libra: Wear your best suit and put on your favourite tie, because today you shall be in the limelight at work. Watch your hard work and innate talents get their share of rewards. Also, expect the best possible assistance from your colleagues. The stars align themselves in a position to give you the maximum leverage possible and boost your reputation by leaps and bounds, says Ganesha. Just make sure that success does not go to your head. What goes around comes around!

Scorpio: Like an oracle, you can feel how things might turn out today. Trust only what you say, and hear yourself to avoid any sort of confrontations. Ganesha expects your antennas to be on high alert especially with your dearest at your side today.

Sagittarius: Charming as ever, your close ones will be swooned by your beauty today. Thanks to the new look your beautician suggested. Clad in the best of attires, you grab eye-balls at a social do. Your status and prestige is likely to increase. As Ganesha says, people may just go gaga over you today!

Capricorn: When work starts to give nightmares, even meditation cannot restore the peace of mind. You are likely to have a similar kind of harrowing experience at work today, says Ganesha. But the day won’t be completely dulling. It’s an auspicious day if you have plans to buy a house or a car. You may also move to a new house some time soon.

Aquarius: The rising Sun of today, brings one of the most important days of your life. You will make important decisions which will have long-term impact on your life. During the second half of the day, you may be lucky to have a windfall. It is a very favourable day for all the professionals, says Ganesha.

Pisces: In times of adversity, it is your loved ones who will stand you in good stead, and it is your patience and persistence which will get you home. Your actions today will demonstrate your dedication and sincerity to the job at hand, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies