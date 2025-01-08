Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today nostalgia tinges your mood, and this reflects in your dealings at work, where others see your softer side. You even spend carefully, seeming to be wiser regarding your savings. Ganesha sees profits for cashiers and money lenders.

Taurus: You may find yourself compromising against your will today, predicts Ganesha. Stand strong despite things going awry instead of feeling disillusioned due to poor results. Ongoing negotiations might come to a logical end and a few important decisions are likely to be delayed due to lack of proper information.

Gemini: A progressive day awaits you. However, you need to keep yourself in check when enjoying yourself. You will spend time with your friends and family and bond emotionally. Do not neglect your family members in the group activities that you take up, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Dame Luck will patronise you today. You will gain from land, house or building trade. You will get total support and co-operation from bosses and colleagues in the office. Ganesha indicates it as a very profitable day for you.

Leo: Unlike Dennis or Calvin, expect your sometimes haughty and mostly naughty kids to behave ‘just right’ at the right time. It’s not that children like to break rules, they just want to have some fun, reminds Ganesha. Keep this in mind while you go about arranging for special classes to improve their academic skills and performance. Learn to apply an incentive-based system, and update yourself on the latest gadgets and recreational technology to keep pace with your kids, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha foretells that you will start off on a long, arduous path to success. Some tough work will play a vital role in your progress. Don’t cut corners, and your labours will pay rich dividends and you will reap due rewards. Some opportunities are best left alone as they involve too much risk.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be more conscious about your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlour or by purchasing expensive cosmetics. To enhance your appearance and personality you may also go on a shopping spree for clothes. Ganesha says you will gain benefits for your money today.

Scorpio: Keep your guards up and be wary today, warns Ganesha. A heat seeker meant for someone else may hit you in mid-flight. But all that watchfulness will save you from embarrassment. Like those old fables, these experiences have a lesson in them, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: The rewards of hard labour will be sweet, so start off by unwinding with some fun today. Ganesha sees quality time being spent with friends and family. All in all, a fun day.

Capricorn: Numerous projects and building work pressure can keep you busy, but get done with whatever you have on hand, for Ganesha says the day has a host of recreational activities lined up for you. This will also be the right time to reach out to more people and devour whatever knowledge or information they have to offer. Moreover, you will experience complete personal freedom and will communicate freely with those around you.

Aquarius: Optimism rules today, and you are assured of your success. You are not usually affected by others’ opinions, and that is how it should be. But you must keep in mind the inconvenience your decisions may cause people. Any stress or tension will vanish in the arms of your beloved, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Confusion and uncertainty will linger like dark clouds in today’s sky which will rain on your decision-making parade and make it hard for you to find tangible solutions to problems. Steer clear of controversy and try and delay any important decisions and stick to your daily routine, advises Ganesha. If you can isolate yourself and find time to spend in solitude to mull over your problems, then you might be better equipped to make the right choices.