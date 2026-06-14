Wondering what the day holds for your zodiac sign? The movement of the planets may influence your emotions, decisions and opportunities today. Whether you’re focused on work, relationships or personal growth, check your horoscope to see what guidance the stars offer.

Aries: Today, you will crave total freedom in whatever you are doing, says Ganesha. And sheer entertainment is on the cards for teenyboppers, like mall-hopping or going for a film. The kids will demand a Jumbo Berry ice cone. All in all, it will be a family day for you.

Taurus: In all probability, it is a favourable day to begin financial planning, says Ganesha. You will focus on your relations and leave no stone unturned to make them prosper. You may yearn for a quiet getaway and end up spending a small fortune to get what you want.

Gemini: You will spend the day safeguarding sentiments of others and it is in your own interest. For most of the day, probably the entire day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. Today, having a successful career will be only thing on your mind.

Cancer: You are a master of deception, and your sugar-coated comments play a pivotal role in your methods. Today, you will be able to smell trouble from a distance and will know when to take a U-turn. Your methods may not make you very popular with the so-called moral brigade working with you, but you may think that this is the easiest way to the top. Ganesha, however, is not too sure that these tactics will work on a long-term basis.

Leo: There are chances of conflict on the home front today. However you will be able to solve these problems owing to your understanding nature. However, these conflicts would likely not have cropped up if you had paid more attention to your family. You appreciate the wonderful things in life today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will shine exceedingly well in all the activities that you undertake today. Your dream of starting business operations on foreign shores will fructify today, says Ganesha. You may pay more attention to your personal appearance, which will boost your morale considerably.

Libra: Ganesha says those of you who are married or in love will experience a good time today. As you spend more time with your life partner by going out for a drive or for dinner, you will come closer to them. Today is a day full of joy, vigor and happiness for you.

Scorpio: Being a workaholic may divert your attention from your family and you may have to bear the consequences. It’s time to sort out differences with your spouse. But, all this while, you need to be calm and patient. Watch your words in case of any arguments, warns Ganesha.

Sagittarius: To do or not to do? That will be the question for most of today as you find yourself pulling out of one dilemma only to trip into the next one. Controversy will surround you and you may find yourself at the crossroads, where you are unsure of which direction to take. Turn to the wisdom of the experienced for proper guidance, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: If you are planning to fly to foreign shores for further studies, start documentation and other preparations today, says Ganesha. Whether you are a student or not, on this favourable day, all you need to do is to make a priority list, follow it and finish off your work one by one. If you are associated with the stock market, expect an advantageous day ahead.

Aquarius: Meeting people from different walks of life, having a good conversation with them and widening the horizon of your knowledge – this will be the highlight of today for the Bull. At work, you will have a busy day with plenty of meetings, discussions, planning and execution, feels Ganesha. You will fully utilise your energies, but it will leave you exhausted.

Pisces: Today you will get attention from the opposite sex and this will play an important role in your success in the near future. Due to the favourable alignment of the planets, you will receive more than your expectations. Ganesha feels that even though you are a calculative and cautious person, you will tend to be aggressive, outgoing and willing to take risks today. This could also translate in you trying your luck in uncertain fields like gambling, stocks or betting.