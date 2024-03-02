Aries: The ruling emotion today will be passion. You will feel like chatting with your beloved the whole day. However, you will incur expenses and Ganesha advises you to remain balanced. But if you have decided already to go the whole hog, make fully sure you are in the right trappings.

Taurus: The fates smile on you this day, assures Ganesha. You have a great chance of going for a new car, maybe an SUV, and going for a long spin. If that, for some reason doesn’t materialize, you are sure to board a luxury bus and take a tour. Financial gains are strongly indicated. At the end of the day, you will be feeling exhilarated by the fact that life is worth living, and that everything is hunky-dory.

Gemini: You will break free of your routine work today and spend the day having fun with your family and friends. Plans for dinner or for a picnic with your loved ones are strongly indicated, and should see you filled with enthusiasm. Waiting for a couple of days before proposing to that special someone should net you a favourable response, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Some days require you to slow down, and assess your relationships. Today may be one of such, says Ganesha. You will earnestly wish to spend time with your spouse or an intimate relationship to discuss certain key issues. This need will be magnified with the ardent affection you receive from your loved one. Great! However, do not let your work suffer on this account. Distant relatives may bring you some good news.

Leo: You will interact with many people today. Your friend circle could expand. Businessmen will make new contacts. The later half of the day will see you experience uneasiness and stress, however, the source of this will likely fade away in a short while. Hence there is no need to worry, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The only thing you have to do is begin what you want to do; don’t bother about results, they will come automatically. Ganesha says monetary dealings will be beneficial, but warns that things may not turn out to be as stimulating as you would have wished. Ganesha therefore advises you not to expect too much, just flow with the tide.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you should not only look after your outward appearance but also your inner self. You shall be in demand in the office or at social gatherings. Today you will be spending money on entertainment. You will also be getting some form of good news from relatives or friends abroad which will make you happy

Scorpio: The day begins with challenges at work, predicts Ganesha. But, don’t you worry as you have all the zest to tackle your career front. Evenings will be full of social exchanges and attending parties and dinner with friends is on the cards.

Sagittarius: Good and bad; highs and lows is what the day has to offer you. According to Ganesha, you may come across unexpected monetary gains, but you plan to spend the extra income on renovating your home. All in all, a tedious day at home as well as office.

Capricorn: You are in for a windfall, predicts Ganesha. Patience is the key for you. Your patience and composure will enable you to put yourself in others’ shoes and understand their problems. If you’re a student or planning to enroll yourself in a course, Ganesha ensures tremendous growth for you in that direction.

Aquarius: You’ll go on a cleanliness drive, today! Cleaning up the mess will bring clarity to your mind and you will have an idea about what needs to be done at the earliest and what can be put on the back burner. With the wit and intelligence you possess, you will be able to solve problems in minutes, foresees Ganesha. Don’t overestimate your capabilities; instead, examine all the pros and cones carefully before arriving at any decision.

Pisces: You will be successful in defeating your enemies and seeing your capabilities some people might try to involve you in illegal activities. Ganesha advises you to be cautious of these people. Head for a long drive or take a walk if things begin to bother you as this will put you in a better mood, says Ganesha.