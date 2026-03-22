Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Some decisions are hard to take, but a firm resolve will help you stay committed. Sentimentality may shake your purpose, but once decided, you must stick to it. Also, learn to take heartbreak in your stride, says Ganesha.

Taurus: This day, you will be compelled to be resigned to your fate. Ganesha does not see your own willpower in operation today. Though you would be surrendering yourself to the whims of destiny, do not expect anything good to come out of it. You are likely to make wrong decisions and go off course. This is one of those days when you are liable to feel extremely lost and lonely. Have no fears. The day will pass, like any other day.

Gemini: You will try very hard to strike a balance between logic and emotions. Though you may succeed in doing so in front of the world, you may not be so discreet with your friends. You will have an excellent time with your sweetheart, but your physical appearance will be a cause of concern to you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A string of domestic responsibilities awaits you; today, you are about to realise that it is a long, long string. Chances are that this sudden rise in work pressure may also lead to blood pressure problems. Ganesha advises you to stop presuming how people may react to everything; also, avoid being too proud to avoid excess heartache.

Leo: Nothing will overshadow your love for your kids today, and they will be the number one priority for you. It seems like a good day to take time out and monitor their progress in school; so, do not skip that PTA meeting. Remember, there are various ways to teach children, so consider taking them out on a small picnic or a field trip to help educate them better. Since it’s all about children today, you may also end up pampering them with goodies of their choice. Spoil them a bit, says Ganesha. After all, they are the source of your pride and joy!

Virgo: You will begin your journey on the long, hard road to success, predicts Ganesha. Hard work will be the key to any progress that you make. Avoid shortcuts, and all the toil and trouble will pay off with rich returns as recognition and rewards will come your way. You may let a few opportunities fly past because of the fear of taking risks.

Libra: Today promises a definite sense of pride and joy from children who bring home glory, says Ganesha. Fiscal gains are also on the cards, and you may consider it worthwhile to put your money into lucrative businesses. Money-lenders and stock brokers are likely to make handsome earnings on this charming and enchanting day.

Scorpio: It is more than likely that you will be in high spirits today, says Ganesha. All your energy and exuberance may not yield expected results. There is no reason to lose heart, though. Keep up the effort from your end, and you will eventually taste success in the days to come.

Sagittarius: You will find yourself rubbing shoulders with Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multi-tasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. Goodwill and green print, you might find them both with ease and in abundance, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: You have sacrificed a lot for enjoyment with friends and family, done some backbreaking work and kept your focus to reach where you are right now. Ganesha pats you on your back for all the hard work you’ve put in. Now, it is time to watch the tree bear fruit. With some additional responsibilities, promotion in terms of salary or position is on the cards for you. You will get so tied up in your work that you’ll crave to have free time.

Aquarius: You are blessed with a very high level of patience and practicality, and you can easily untangle any problem. But it gives an excuse to the people around you to wash their hands of any responsibility. It may put you in a tight spot at times, leaving you frustrated. It is not a nice feeling, agrees Ganesha, but learn to turn it to your advantage, he adds.

Pisces: You could swing both ways today! Fortunately, this alludes to nothing more sinister than the mix of the introvert and the extrovert that you are. So, between a quiet evening out by yourself at a classical music concert or performing on the dance floor at the local disco, take your pick, says Ganesha.