Nayagarh: In a shocking case indicating the deplorable condition of government hospitals in Nayagarh district, an attendant was seen treating an accident patient under the flashlight of a mobile phone at Sunakhala Community Health Centre under Ranpur block in the district, Wednesday.

Sources said, a youth of Champailo village sustained critical injuries in his head following an accident at Khurda-Bolangir NH 57 late Tuesday night. Locals took the youth to the nearest CHC and found no doctor there. The attendant of the hospital decided to perform the operation of the patient considering the critical condition of the patient.

However, for months the medical staff are operating in dark at the causality ward as most of the lights are out of order. Following this the attendant had to stitch up the head of the patient under mobile flashlight.

Locals alleged that before one year the district administration has constructed a three storey building, which was inaugurated as Sunakhala Community Health Centre.

That lights are out of order in the causality ward show the irresponsibility of the hospital staff, said locals. They alleged that the doctors and medical staff of the hospital are playing with the life of patients.