Sundargarh: A man who attended a birthday party was murdered by the host at Kadamtoli village under Hatibari police limits of Sundargarh district Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jual Surin (27).

According to a source, the deceased was invited to the birthday celebrations hosted by his neighbour. Saturday night, he was present at the party. There he and his neighbour entered into a heated argument over an issue. The scene turned ugly when Jual’s neighbour lost his cool and started beating him up with an iron rod.

Jual was immediately rescued and rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where the doctors declared him received dead. As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

On being informed, the police reached the hospital and recovered the body for postmortem. They detained the accused for interrogation. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN