Mumbai: Indian-British actor Dev Patel has said his upcoming film Hotel Mumbai celebrates the unlikely heroes of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, who battled against all odds on the night of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Directed by Anthony Maras, the film depicts the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the attacks in 2008.

“The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity,” Dev Patel said in a statement.

“And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them,” Patel added.

The movie, based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, also stars Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs.

The Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment’s project is set to hit the screens November 29 in India.

Previously, Anupam Kher had shared that working in the film made him learn the fact that the biggest lesson of his life was to value humanity above all.

“The film celebrates the real-life heroes and how they were able to discover their own courage. Sometimes you discover your own courage in a situation like this. As actors, we are widely celebrated but these are the heroes who need to be in the spotlight. This film made me learn the biggest lesson of my life – to value humanity above all,” Anupam had said Tuesday.

