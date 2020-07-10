New Delhi: Was UP gangster Vikas Dubey fearing for his life? Well the answer seems to be yes. Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed Friday in an encounter near Kanpur, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court. The petition sought a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and the police to safeguard Vikas Dubey’s life and ensure that he is not killed by the cops.

The plea has also sought registration of an FIR and an apex court monitored probe by the CBI into the encounter of five of Dubey’s co-accused who have been killed in the last couple of days. The five were alleged to be associated with Dubey in the killing of eight policemen last week.

Dubey was killed in an encounter Friday morning when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident. He tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area and was shot, the police said. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident. This was disclosed by IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

The plea has been filed in the apex court by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay. It has referred to media reports and claimed that encounter of these five co-accused by the police is ‘not only extremely illegal, inhuman, but also it is shocking to the conscience of the court and is nothing but Talibanisation of the country, which cannot be countenanced at all’.

“I had done e-filing of the petition at 2.00am and provisional number was also allotted,” Upadhyay said. It has sought direction to the Uttar Pradesh government and police to register FIR for demolition of residential building, vehicles and other properties of Dubey and also regarding encounters of the co-accused.

The plea said the investigation must be transferred to the CBI and the probe agency should be directed to submit its periodical reports before the top court.

“In view of the extremely high handed and illegal action of Uttar Pradesh Government/Police so carried out inasmuch as completely pulling down/demolishing the residential building, shopping mall of accused Vikas Dubey….there is every possibility of even accused Vikas Dubey being killed by Uttar Pradesh Police after his custody being obtained by them from MP police and then concoct a story of encounter….,” the plea alleged.

It claimed that killing of accused by police and then ‘giving the same colour of encounter is extremely inhuman and against the very rule of law and orderly society’ and the same cannot be countenanced under any circumstances.

“Though, it cannot be denied the act of the accused of killing eight policemen is extremely heinous crime, yet the accused were/are required to be dealt with in accordance of law and in the process, upon their guilt being proved after full-fledged trial, they could have been convicted even for death sentence….,” the plea said.