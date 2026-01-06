Bhubaneswar: Police arrested a 40-year-old woman domestic help, for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and a gold coin from her employer’s house near Nandan Enclave in the Patia area, Infocity police said Monday.

The case was registered following a written complaint by the employer, who reported that gold ornaments and a gold coin kept in her almirah went missing in February 2025.

A subsequent check of her bank locker also yielded no trace of the items. Suspicion fell on the domestic help, Laxmi alias Jyoti Reddy, who had been working at the house for over two years and was aware of the valuables. After being confronted, Reddy allegedly admitted to the theft, citing financial difficulties.

Some ornaments were later returned through her family members. Police recovered several gold ornaments during the investigation.