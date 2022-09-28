Small businesses are witnessing a remote revolution. In 2021 at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis, a Gartner report predicted that 51% of the global knowledge workers would be remote by the end of the year. Another report found that one-third of workers globally would go remote by 2022.

While this would have been surprising a year back, it’s not anymore. The Covid-19 pandemic taught us that remote work has to be embraced and the new normal is distributed global teams. The organisations that are able to adopt the new paradigm thrive, while those that don’t continue to lose out on top-tier talent.

Having said that, remote work is not without its fair share of challenges. Problems with accountability, communication, collaboration, and training are plaguing remote teams and the struggle is real. ‘SaaS Labs’ is changing this for good with its product suite geared at the remote sales and support workforce.

Customer-facing teams need tech that covers communication gaps

Sales and Support team productivity has dropped by 20% over the last two years since managers have found it challenging to manage remote teams and measure their performance. The erstwhile manual processes just don’t work anymore. There’s also an increasing skill gap in the absence of mentors who can actively coach reps to get better through shadowing or buddy systems. ‘SaaS Labs’, founded in 2015, has seven products aimed at problems emerging out of remote reality.

Solving for remote productivity and training

Addressing the challenge of productivity and resource crunch is JustCall&JustCall IQ. The two tools offer a cloud phone system and conversation intelligence software that offers AI-powered call insights. This helps sales and support reps and managers save time and close more deals.

Two more tools that greatly benefit sales and support reps in their operations are CallPage and CallRoot. CallPage is callback automation that helps support and sales teams connect with buyers, generate and track leads and respond faster. CallRoot is a phone call tracking tool for automating and tracking marketing campaigns.

Another tool Dial works offers a sales training platform that teaches reps how to refine their pitches and close more deals, all remotely.

Solving for day-to-day operations and collaboration

Helpwise – a shared inbox tool helps drive better customer service by improving the visibility of teams into each other’s tasks and status of each customer query. Atolia is a collaborative workspace that helps teams communicate and collaborate to complete projects faster remotely.

‘SaaS Labs’ raised $42 million as a second round of funding in January 2022 to expand its product line and double down on their vision to be the go to ecosystem for Sales and Support. The round was led by ‘Sequoia Capital India’ with participation from existing investors – ‘Base 10 Partners’ and ‘Eight Roads Ventures’. The funding round also witnessed participation from leading Silicon Valley angel investors such as Amit Agarwal, Allison Pickens, Anand Chandrasekaran, and Michael Stoppelman.