Our immune system protects us from various types of diseases. It fights with toxins like viruses, bacteria, fungus and keeps viral infections like colds and coughs at bay.

It also protects us from lung, kidney and liver infections and other serious diseases. It has been said since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that those whose immunity is weak are at high risk of contracting the disease. For this reason, many doctors, specialists and health agencies are advising to keep the immune system healthy.

There are many contagious elements around us that cause allergies or harm our health. Given the widespread air pollution these days, we absorb harmful elements but do not fall sick. The reason behind it is our strong immune system.

Those whose immune system is weak often fall ill.

Do you get sick often or do you get sick quicker than others? If this happens then your immunity is weak. There are many signs of this, such as:

Frequent colds

Frequent cough or sore throat

Persistent fatigue

Skin rashes

Frequent gingivitis,

Sore mouth

UTI

Diarrhea

Sleeplessness,

Depression

Dark circles

Some of us get sick due to slight changes in the weather. This happens due to changes and effects on body temperature. Dr. Praveen Sinha, a physician associated with the Red Cross Society, says that the cold-virus survives at 33 degrees. If the temperature is right, it will not affect your body. He says that every day, by doing yoga and exercise, you can keep your body temperature right and by doing so your immunity will remain. He also recommends including hot spices such as garlic, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, etc. to be included in the diet.

The importance of Vitamin D in the COVID-19 period is understood by most people. Vitamin D strengthens our immunity. It is lacking in many people. The simplest source of this is sunlight, from which we are deprived. Earlier people used to sunbathe during the winter season, but now they are not able to do so. That is why we need a vitamin pill.

Deficiency of Vitamin D in your blood report is bad because it will directly affect your immune system. Therefore, to correct vitamin D levels in the body, sunlight, medicine, supplements, etc. should be taken. Immunity can also be cured by consuming fruits, milk, etc.