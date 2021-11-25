No matter how perceptive someone is, understanding the emotions of others is not always simple, especially in the context of relationships. There are so many reasons why it might feel like your partner never understands you emotionally.

It could be that you’re not communicating properly, that you’re accidentally passive aggressive, or you may be way too quick to get upset. It could also have something to do with your partner, like maybe they’re not in tune with their emotions, and thus can’t understand yours.

Whatever the case may be, it’s never fun to feel misunderstood, especially in the context of a relationship.

Fighting alone?: Sit with him/her and ask them is there any problem that he/she is fighting alone, might have some office problem or any personal problem that is bothering them inside.

Don’t take everything to heart: Sometimes in the midst of troubles it happens that partner says something to you which led to depression or it breaks you from inside. If your partner says you something in fit of anger, keep in mind the problems of your partner, ignore what they said so that there is no effect on your relationship.

Stay together: Many times it happens that something is bothering their partner so much that they are not able to handle it mentally and take such a step which is not right for them. In such a situation, always stay with them. And keep making them feel that no matter what the situation is, you are with them like a rock. The emotional support will work for them as a lifesaver and maybe they can lighten their mind by telling their heart to you.