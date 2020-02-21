Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan gave a twist to megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s dialogue ‘Main aur meri tanhai’ from the hit 1981 film ‘Silsila’ to pen a hilarious tribute to his absent abs.

Hrithik, 46, took to Instagram to share his photo from Daboo Ratnani’s new calendar. He is seen showing off his six-pack abs. But going by the caption, it seems like he is not in such a great shape. Giving a twist to Big B’s dialogues, he spoke about his missing abs and ‘mota paet’ (fat belly). He also thanked the celebrity photographer for ‘this amazing shot’.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8x7tQqntmA/

The calendar also features other actors of the Hindi film industry like Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon who have shown their bold avatars.

See link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8xsRCGnP0q/

Hrithik has had a very good 2019 with Super 30 and War. Both the movies have been runaway hits. The actor is one of the many B-Towners who posed in front of Ratnani’s lens for his 20202 calendar. Hrithik’s War co-star Tiger Shroff is also seen showing off his abs in his shot for the calendar.

Agencies