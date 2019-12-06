Chinese electronics major Huawei has launched its much-awaited ‘Watch GT 2’ in India. This smartwatch is the successor to Huawei Watch GT that the company launched earlier this year. Here is how it has evolved.

The Watch GT 2 was internationally launched in September and was being teased in India ever since. As compared to Huawei Watch GT, the new smartwatch offers a longer battery life and is feature-packed. The GT 2 offers two weeks of battery life along with several features such as stress monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and sleep monitoring among others. This new smartwatch comes in two dial and sports an AMOLED display.

The 42mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x 390 pixels resolution whereas the bigger 46mm variants feature bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Both the variants support GPS and Bluetooth 5.1. These devices also house an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, optical heart-rate sensor, ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and a capacitive sensor. This watch is water-resistant up to 5ATM, the company claims.

GT 2 is powered by a Kirin A1 SoC which was made exclusively for wearable devices. While the 46mm variant features a 455mAh battery, the smaller 42mm variant runs a 215mAh battery. The company claims 14-day battery life for the 46mm variant while the 42mm has a claimed battery life of seven days. Charging is done via a magnetic charging thimble that’s supplied with the smartwatch. Given the presence of a speaker in GT 2, users can also answer a call right from their watch.

Huawei offers the Watch GT 2 in 42mm and 46mm dial sizes and has a variety of case colours and straps to choose from. While the 46mm Sport (Black) is priced at Rs. 15,990, 46mm Leather Sport is priced at Rs. 17,990 and the 46mm Titanium Grey (Metal) is priced at Rs. 21,990. The lone 42mm Black edition is priced at Rs. 14,990. The company said that the 46mm variants will go on sale December 19 at midnight.