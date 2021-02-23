Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched Mate X2, the company’s latest foldable phone, as the successor to the Mate X that was launched in 2019.

The base model is priced at 17,999 Yuan while the 512GB RAM version is 18,999 Yuan.

It will go on sale in China on February 25 and will come with a Huawei SuperCharge charger, a Type-C data cable, a pair of Type-C earphones, and a leather protective case included inside the box, reports GizmoChina.

The Mate X2 sports a vivid 8-inch internal display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 whereas the display outside measures 6.45-inches with a 2700 x 1160 resolution.

Both the OLED displays come with a 90Hz refresh rate and are slightly bigger than the displays on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

The phone is powered by a top-of-the-line Kirin 9000 chipset, gets 8GB of RAM and runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and an 8MP “SuperZoom” camera with 10x optical zoom.

There is a 16MP camera on the outside.

The device has 4500mAh battery capacity with support for 55W fast wired charging.

The Mate X2 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an infrared sensor, and a USB 3.1 GEN1 Type-C port.