Jajpur: As many as 20 tonnes of beef was seized from a container on NH-53 near Kantapada chowk in Jajpur district Saturday. Police arrested three persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off passed on by Bajrang Dal members, police stopped container at Kantapada chowk. Upon searching the vehicle, the cops found a huge quantity of beef packed in small packets.

It is being estimated that the container had about 20 tonnes of beef. The consignment was being transported from West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested persons have been identified as Muri Raj K (50), a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, Jamir Uddin (43), a resident of Karanataka’s Gulbarga district and L.Thyag Raj (38), a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Palma area.

A police official said, “A container carrying beef weighing about 20 tonnes has been seized and three persons have been arrested in this connection. A detailed probe is underway.”

PNN