The first of its kind event in Bhubaneswar comprised a ramp walk competition which was participated by the dog parents and their ‘buddies’

Bhubaneswar: Bonding and trust between humans and pets always exudes pure joy and bliss. And that is exactly what everyone experienced at the 93.5 RED FM’s Valentine’s Day event at the lawn area of Esplanade One Mall where the unconditional love was on display.

As many as 20 parents and their canine buddies took part in the programme. Titled K9 Love, the first of its kind event, was held to make people experience love in its purest form, the organisers said.

The event comprised a ramp walk competition which was participated by the dog parents and their ‘buddies’ while top three participants were awarded with trophies. Besides, there were also some fantastic obedience acts showcased by a few talented canine participants.

“Dog is widely known as man’s best friend. Therefore, all the dog owners and lovers have attended the event to witness how the four-legged ones are being taken care of, their lifestyle and how they have turned assets for people,” said Subrat Ranjan Prusty, secretary of Odisha Kennel Club.

All participating dogs were judged and awarded based on parameters including temperament, anatomical correctness and adherence to the ‘Breed Standard’. The event was judged by Prusty and monitored by noted Dog Behaviourist Brijesh Dash.

Michey won the first prize in Pet Show category while Saina topped in Obedience Routine. .

The Station Head (Odisha) of the channel, Manas Pattanik, talking about the event , said, “ Nothing can match the affection and love that your canine showers on you and this event was organised to make people feel more empathetic towards not just the dogs but animals in general. The overwhelming response that we received has certainly given us the necessary push to organise more such events in future.”