Mumbai: Expressing his views on Ayodhya verdict, legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan said that a school should be built on the proposed 5-acre land in Ayodhya, to be given to the Muslims. Salim Khan (83) said Muslims in India desperately need schools, not a mosque.

Salim Khan, father of three Bollywood stars Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz, said that two virtues of Islam as described by Prophet are love and forgiveness. “So now after ‘The-End’ of this story (Ayodhya dispute), Muslims should adhere to these two virtues and march forward. Mohabbat zahir kariye aur maaf kariye (show love and forgive). Do not rewind, recap such issues now…just move ahead from here,” said Salim Khan.

“The manner in which peace and harmony is being maintained, after the announcement of such a sensitive verdict, is commendable. Let’s accept…a very old dispute has been settled. From core of my heart, I welcome the decision,” Salim Khan.

“Muslims should not discuss this (Ayodhya dispute). Instead, they should discuss their basic problems and try to find out solutions. The reason why I am saying that is we need schools and hospitals… why I am suggesting that is it would be better if we build a college at the alternative 5-acre land, to be provided in Ayodhya for building a mosque. Humein masjid ki zaroorat nahi. Namaz to hum kahin bhi padh lenge…train me, plane me, zameen par, kahin bhi padh lenge (we can offer namaz anywhere, in train, plane or on the floor). But we need better schools. Talim achhi milegi 22 crore musalmano ko, toh is desh kee bahut si kamiyan khatam ho jayengi (if 22 crore Muslims get good education, then many problems of this counrty would be solved)” he added.